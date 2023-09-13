Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Demo Team practices over Tybee Island [Image 2 of 4]

    F-22 Demo Team practices over Tybee Island

    TYBEE ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    165th Airlift Wing

    An F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, performs a practice flyover at Tybee Island, Georgia, Sept 13, 2023. The F-22 Demo Team is in Savannah taking part in the Air Force’s historic William Tell competition taking place Sept. 11-15 at the Air Dominance Center located at the Savannah Air National Guard base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 15:51
    Photo ID: 8020753
    VIRIN: 230912-Z-MT804-2003
    Resolution: 5119x3656
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: TYBEE ISLAND, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Demo Team practices over Tybee Island [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Demo Team practices over Tybee Island
    F-22 Demo Team practices over Tybee Island
    F-22 Demo Team practices over Tybee Island
    F-22 Demo Team practices over Tybee Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    National Guard
    F-22 Demo Team
    William Tell
    William Tell 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT