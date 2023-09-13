Col. Christopher G. Batterton, 192nd Wing commander, performs his fini flight on the F-22 Raptor Sept. 9, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Upon landing, Batterton was greeted by his fellow pilots and family to commemorate his final flight as commander of the 192nd Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 8020749 VIRIN: 230909-Z-CR066-1025 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 14.19 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Christopher Batterton takes final flight as 192nd Wing Commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Johnisa Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.