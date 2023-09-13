Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Christopher Batterton takes final flight as 192nd Wing Commander [Image 3 of 5]

    Col. Christopher Batterton takes final flight as 192nd Wing Commander

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Roberts 

    192nd Wing

    Col. Christopher G. Batterton, 192nd Wing commander, performs his fini flight on the F-22 Raptor Sept. 9, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Upon landing, Batterton was greeted by his fellow pilots and family to commemorate his final flight as commander of the 192nd Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8020749
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-CR066-1025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Christopher Batterton takes final flight as 192nd Wing Commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Johnisa Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Virginia Air National Guard
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    F-22 fini flight

