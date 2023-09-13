Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am Team BAMC - Jamie Wood [Image 1 of 2]

    I am Team BAMC - Jamie Wood

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Jamie Wood is a Patient Safety nurse consultant at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Hailing from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Wood has been with Team BAMC for six years. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 15:44
    Photo ID: 8020742
    VIRIN: 230829-D-HZ730-3213
    Resolution: 7504x5003
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Team BAMC - Jamie Wood [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Military Health
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

