Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Lee Redesignated Fort Gregg-Adams [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Lee Redesignated Fort Gregg-Adams

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Retired Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg (Left) and Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee commanding general (Right) applaud as remarks are given at the Fort Gregg-Adams Redesignation Ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 15:46
    Photo ID: 8020731
    VIRIN: 230427-A-JL021-1023
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lee Redesignated Fort Gregg-Adams [Image 3 of 3], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Lee Redesignated as Fort Gregg-Adams
    Fort Lee Redesignated Fort Gregg-Adams
    Fort Lee Redesignated Fort Gregg-Adams

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Gregg-Adams 2023
    Lt. Col. Charity Adams
    Fort Gregg-Adams Redesignation Ceremony
    Retired Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT