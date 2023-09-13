Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparation for Fort Gregg-Adams Redesignation Ceremony

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simmerly speaking to group as they prepare for the upcoming Redesignation Ceremony.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:41
    Photo ID: 8020558
    VIRIN: 230427-A-JL021-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 31.73 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparation for Fort Gregg-Adams Redesignation Ceremony, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Redesignation Ceremony
    Retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg
    Fort Gregg-Adams 2023
    Lt. Col. Charity Adams

