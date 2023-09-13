Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

Visitors to the 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) also visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on Sept. 8, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of RAD attendees went to the Commemorative Area to see the area's attractions that include Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and the Fort McCoy History Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

