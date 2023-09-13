Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area [Image 13 of 17]

    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Visitors to the 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) also visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on Sept. 8, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of RAD attendees went to the Commemorative Area to see the area's attractions that include Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and the Fort McCoy History Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 13:11
    Photo ID: 8020251
    VIRIN: 230908-A-OK556-6252
    Resolution: 5625x3749
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area [Image 17 of 17], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dozens of 2023 RAD visitors also visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT