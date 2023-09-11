Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 11:06 Photo ID: 8019974 VIRIN: 230909-O-SZ823-5847 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.62 MB Location: PERRY, FL, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 4 Good on the Go Organization Hands out Supplies [Image 4 of 4], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.