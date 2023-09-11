Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 Good on the Go Organization Hands out Supplies [Image 1 of 4]

    4 Good on the Go Organization Hands out Supplies

    PERRY, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Perry, FL, Sept 9, 2023 - 4 Good on the Go is a non-profit based out of Henderson, Kentucky. They hand out household items, cleaning supplies, furniture, clothing, toiletries and more in affect communities. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 11:06
    Photo ID: 8019972
    VIRIN: 230909-O-SZ823-6689
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PERRY, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 Good on the Go Organization Hands out Supplies [Image 4 of 4], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Perry
    VOAD
    DR4734 FL

