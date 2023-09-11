CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers

Aircrew assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, sit in the cockpit of a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Cobra Warrior 2023 part 2 over the North Sea , Sept. 9, 2023. CW23 is designed to develop air land integration through support to air maneuver and develop Ally and Partner joint personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu) Viviam Chiu)

