Aircrew assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, sit in the cockpit of a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Cobra Warrior 2023 part 2 over the North Sea , Sept. 9, 2023. CW23 is designed to develop air land integration through support to air maneuver and develop Ally and Partner joint personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu) Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 08:35
|Photo ID:
|8019532
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-NR913-1014
|Resolution:
|4798x3192
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
