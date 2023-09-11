A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, receives aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Mildenhall, England,in support of Cobra Warrior 2023 part 2 over the North Sea, Sept. 9, 2023. CW23 is a premier exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. The exercise offers training in air interdiction, dynamic targeting, offensive counter air and defensive counter air, suppression of enemy air defense and personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 08:35 Photo ID: 8019531 VIRIN: 230911-F-NR913-1045 Resolution: 3329x5003 Size: 303.45 KB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.