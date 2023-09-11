Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers [Image 6 of 7]

    CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers

    NORTH SEA

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, receives aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Mildenhall, England,in support of Cobra Warrior 2023 part 2 over the North Sea, Sept. 9, 2023. CW23 is a premier exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. The exercise offers training in air interdiction, dynamic targeting, offensive counter air and defensive counter air, suppression of enemy air defense and personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

