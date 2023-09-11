CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, receives aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Mildenhall, in support of Cobra Warrior 23 part 2 over the North Sea, Sept. 9, 2023. CW23 is a premier exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. The exercise offers training in air interdiction, dynamic targeting, offensive counter air and defensive counter air, suppression of enemy air defense and personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

