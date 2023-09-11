CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kacey Dickey, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, delivers fuel to a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, in the support of Cobra Warrior 2023 part 2 over the North Sea region, England, Sept. 9, 2023. CW23 allows participants to demonstrate the ability to conduct multinational offensive and defensive air operations within a Composite Air Operation environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

