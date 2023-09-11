CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, approach a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, before receiving aerial refueling in the support of Cobra Warrior 2023 part 2 over the North Sea, Sept. 9, 2023. CW23 is designed to develop air land integration through support to air maneuver and develop Ally and Partner joint personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

