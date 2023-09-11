Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers [Image 1 of 7]

    CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers

    NORTH SEA

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to receive aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of Cobra Warrior 2023 part 2 over the North Sea, Sept. 9, 2023. CW23 allows participants to demonstrate the ability to conduct multinational offensive and defensive air operations within a Composite Air Operation environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 08:35
    Photo ID: 8019521
    VIRIN: 230911-F-NR913-1041
    Resolution: 2500x1406
    Size: 82.42 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW23: Sunny with a chance of Vipers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    52FW
    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    CobraWarrior
    CW23

