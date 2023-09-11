Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ECES showcases EOC to RSAF counterparts [Image 2 of 3]

    378th ECES showcases EOC to RSAF counterparts

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Capt. Marie Ortiz 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Samuel Baker, 378th ECES emergency manager, explains the capabilities of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to counterparts from the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2023. The familiarization tour aimed to enhance future emergency response collaboration by showcasing the EOCs capabilities with partner nation allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Marie Ortiz)

    Emergency Management
    Emergency Operations Center
    EOC
    KSA
    PSAB
    Partner Nation Integration

