378th ECES showcases EOC to RSAF counterparts

Senior Airman Samuel Baker, 378th ECES emergency manager, explains the capabilities of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to counterparts from the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2023. The familiarization tour aimed to enhance future emergency response collaboration by showcasing the EOCs capabilities with partner nation allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Marie Ortiz)

