    To the proud women who serve, we salute you

    To the proud women who serve, we salute you

    GUNSAN CITY, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Each year on August 26th we celebrate the starting point in women's equal representation, the passing of the 19th Amendment in 1920, that led to the development of a strong and diverse Air Force today. We are thankful for all the strong women who make up the Wolf Pack, and enable our critical Fight Tonight mission! (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    TAGS

    Equality
    8th Fighter Wing
    Diversity
    Wolf Pack
    Women

