USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230823-N-LK647-1124 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 23, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Joshua Liesveld, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), lays to the forecastle to stand line captain, as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), Aug. 23, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

