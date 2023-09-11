USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230823-N-LK647-1115 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 23, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Cameron, right, and Seaman Kevin Escoda, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stow a sea painter line aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB), as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), Aug. 23, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

