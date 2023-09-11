230831-N-NS135-1067 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug 31, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Joel Pardoe, middle, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), gives damage control training, Aug 31, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 01:40 Photo ID: 8019214 VIRIN: 230831-N-NS135-1067 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.05 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Sailors Conduct Training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.