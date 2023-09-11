Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramage Sailors Conduct Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Ramage Sailors Conduct Training

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230831-N-NS135-1067 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug 31, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Joel Pardoe, middle, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), gives damage control training, Aug 31, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

