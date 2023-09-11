Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Ombudsman Appreciation [Image 2 of 3]

    2023 Ombudsman Appreciation

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230913-N-OG286-1076 AYASE, Japan (Sept. 13, 2023) Ombudsmen from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi attend the 2023 Ombudsman Appreciation Day celebration held at Club Trilogy in appreciation for their services. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    Japan
    ombudsman
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    USN
    U.S. Navy

