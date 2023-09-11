230913-N-OG286-1076 AYASE, Japan (Sept. 13, 2023) Ombudsmen from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi attend the 2023 Ombudsman Appreciation Day celebration held at Club Trilogy in appreciation for their services. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

