230831-N-NS135-1048 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug 31, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Justin Moralestorres, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), cuts a piece of metal for a repair, Aug 31, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 01:40 Photo ID: 8019210 VIRIN: 230831-N-NS135-1048 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.38 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Routine Operations Onboard USS Ramage [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.