Ramage Sailors Conduct Training

230831-N-NS135-1012 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug 31, 2023) Cmdr. Timothy Yuhas, right, commanding officer, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), speaks to the crew during docking selected restricted availability (DSRA) training, Aug 31, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 01:39 Photo ID: 8019209 VIRIN: 230831-N-NS135-1012 Resolution: 4251x2834 Size: 676.25 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA