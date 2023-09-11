NAF Atsugi Meets with FAW4

230912-N-VI040-1012 ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi commanding officer, (left) speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Hidekazu Tokudome, Commander, Fleet Air Wing 4 during their first meeting after assuming command of the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

