Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAF Atsugi Meets with FAW4 [Image 2 of 4]

    NAF Atsugi Meets with FAW4

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230912-N-VI040-1009 ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi commanding officer, (left) speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Hidekazu Tokudome, Commander, Fleet Air Wing 4 during their first meeting after assuming command of the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 01:23
    Photo ID: 8019201
    VIRIN: 230912-N-VI040-1009
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Meets with FAW4 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAF Atsugi Meets with FAW4
    NAF Atsugi Meets with FAW4
    NAF Atsugi Meets with FAW4
    NAF Atsugi Meets with FAW4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    JMSDF
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    US-Japan Alliance
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT