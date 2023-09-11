Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

230830-N-NS135-1093 EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug 30, 2023) Seaman Joseph Robertson, assigned to Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), shows pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the location of members of the chock and chain team while under instruction for enlisted landing signalman qualification, Aug 30, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 01:22 Photo ID: 8019198 VIRIN: 230830-N-NS135-1093 Resolution: 6688x4459 Size: 1.58 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA