Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11 September Ceremony

    11 September Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230911-N-ML799-1155 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 11, 2023) – Capt. Gary Harrington, executive officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives remarks during a September 11th remembrance ceremony, Sep. 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 22:50
    Photo ID: 8019108
    VIRIN: 230911-N-ML799-1155
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11 September Ceremony, by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT