230911-N-ML799-1155 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 11, 2023) – Capt. Gary Harrington, executive officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), gives remarks during a September 11th remembrance ceremony, Sep. 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 22:50
|Photo ID:
|8019108
|VIRIN:
|230911-N-ML799-1155
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11 September Ceremony, by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
