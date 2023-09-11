230908-N-ML799-1043 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 8, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Jonathon Magsanoc, from San Diego, salutes as he is piped ashore aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 8 . Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 22:46
|Photo ID:
|8019078
|VIRIN:
|230908-N-ML799-1043
|Resolution:
|4617x3078
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Piping Ashore [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT