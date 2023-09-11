Piping Ashore

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230908-N-ML799-1043 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 8, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Jonathon Magsanoc, from San Diego, salutes as he is piped ashore aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 8 . Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 22:46
    Photo ID: 8019078
    VIRIN: 230908-N-ML799-1043
    Resolution: 4617x3078
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

