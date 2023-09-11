Piping Ashore

230908-N-ML799-1018 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 8, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, presents Lt. j.g. Jonathon Magsanoc, from San Diego, with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Sep. 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

