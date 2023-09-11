230908-N-IL330-1011 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 8, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Gabriel Garibay, from San Diego, measures the height of Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Cristian Saze, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, during the annual body composition assessment aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sep. 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

