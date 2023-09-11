15th OSS hosts 9/11 memorial push-ups

Members from the 15th Operations Group participate in memorial push-ups in honor of the lives lost during the attacks on 9/11 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 11, 2023. Participants collectively completed 3,000 push-ups, 2996 for the victims of the attacks, one push-up for the first responders, one for the families, one for those that fell in the Global War on Terrorism, and one for the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

