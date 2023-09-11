Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th OSS hosts 9/11 memorial push-ups

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 15th Operations Group participate in memorial push-ups in honor of the lives lost during the attacks on 9/11 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 11, 2023. Participants collectively completed 3,000 push-ups, 2996 for the victims of the attacks, one push-up for the first responders, one for the families, one for those that fell in the Global War on Terrorism, and one for the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 22:09
    Photo ID: 8018991
    VIRIN: 230911-F-GM429-1152
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: HI, US
    This work, 15th OSS hosts 9/11 memorial push-ups, by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

