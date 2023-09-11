Ms. Gabrille Cowan, center, Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy, and Chairman Marko Mikhelson, Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, Estonian Parliament, right, speak with Lt. Chris Castillo, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, and discuss the capabilities of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the hangar bay, Sept. 11, 2023. Distinguished visitors from Estonia’s Parliament and military embark Gerald R. Ford to meet with Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) leadership. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

