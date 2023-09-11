Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Commodore Juri Saska, left, Commander of the Estonian Navy, speaks with Lt. Connor Doyle, assigned to the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, about capabilities of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the hangar bay, Sept. 11, 2023. Distinguished visitors from Estonia’s Parliament and military embark Gerald R. Ford to meet with Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) leadership. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 21:06
    Photo ID: 8018933
    VIRIN: 230911-N-JJ744-1330
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished Visitors [Image 26 of 26], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

