Team Dover members dance during the 76th Air Force Ball in Dover, Delaware, Sept. 8, 2023. The Dover AFB Air Force Ball celebrated the 76th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8018843
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-DJ256-1823
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover celebrates during the USAF 76th Anniversary ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
