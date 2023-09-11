Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover celebrates during the USAF 76th Anniversary ball [Image 3 of 6]

    Team Dover celebrates during the USAF 76th Anniversary ball

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Dover presents a $500 check to the non profit organization A 2nd Chance Haven For Women and Children, on behalf of Sen. Eric Buckson, second from the left, during the 76th Air Force Ball in Dover, Delaware, Sept. 8, 2023. The Dover AFB Air Force Ball celebrated the 76th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Team Dover celebrates during the USAF 76th Anniversary ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    Air Force Ball
    Team Dover

