Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Navy and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commence CARAT Brunei 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    US Navy and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commence CARAT Brunei 2023

    BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (SEP 12, 2023) – Participants observe the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2023 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Sept. 12. CARAT Brunei is the premier bilateral exercise held annually between the United States and Royal Brunei forces. The exercise focuses on improving interoperability to address shared maritime challenges and advance security in the region. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 18:18
    Photo ID: 8018812
    VIRIN: 230912-N-UW931-6945
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.23 MB
    Location: BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commence CARAT Brunei 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Navy and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commence CARAT Brunei 2023
    US Navy and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commence CARAT Brunei 2023
    US Navy and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commence CARAT Brunei 2023
    US Navy and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commence CARAT Brunei 2023
    US Navy and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commence CARAT Brunei 2023
    US Navy and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commence CARAT Brunei 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Navy and Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commence CARAT Brunei 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    U.S. SEVENTH Fleet
    Brunei
    DESRON 7
    CTF 72
    CARAT Brunei

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT