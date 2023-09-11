Flowers sit on display during the Women's Equality Day event at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023. Women's Equality Day, first celebrated in 1971, is observed on August 26 to commemorate the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8018653
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-SA938-2609
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow celebrates Women's Equality Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
