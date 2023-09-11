Goodfellow celebrates Women's Equality Day

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Evelyn D’Errico, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs specialist, asks a question during the Women's Equality Day Panel at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023. D’Errico asked the panelists about their experiences, bringing up issues as an extrovert in a new environment as she just arrived at Goodfellow Air Force Base in May 2023. The panel gave service members across the base a healthy environment to ask questions about their personal or professional endeavors as a woman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

