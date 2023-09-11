U.S. service members assigned to the 17th Training Wing and community partners attend the Women’s Equality Day event at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023. The event allowed guest speakers to talk about personal experiences and the importance of equality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 8018651 VIRIN: 230825-F-SA938-2190 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.79 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow celebrates Women's Equality Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.