U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Valerie Nededog, 17th Training Group senior enlisted leader, laughs while answering a question during the Women's Equality Day event at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023. Panel members shared their experiences as women in the military and the community as part of the 2023 theme, “Continuing To Make History.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 8018650 VIRIN: 230825-F-SA938-2157 Resolution: 5701x3439 Size: 987.68 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow celebrates Women's Equality Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.