U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erika Deal (left) and Senior Airman Kiana Abraham (right) smile before the Women's Equality Day event at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023. The event featured a panel of influential women leaders from across the 17th Training Wing and the San Angelo community. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

Date Taken: 08.25.2023
Goodfellow celebrates Women's Equality Day