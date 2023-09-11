From left, Lt. Col Renee Fontenot, 17th Training Force Support Squadron commander; Shannon Stanford, military spouse and mother; Suzanna Valenzuela, 2020 Woman of the Year for San Angelo by Nexstar Broadcasting; Master Sgt. Sandra Centeno, 17th Communication Squadron first sergeant; Chief Master Sgt. Valerie Nededog, 17th Training Group senior enlisted leader; Master Sgt. Jocelyn Ford, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs superintendent; and 1st Lt. Rebekah Brown, 17th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight commander, participate in a panel during the Women's Equality Day event at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023. The panel gave members of the 17th Training Wing the opportunity to ask questions being a woman in the military and in the community. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 8018647 VIRIN: 230825-F-SA938-2042 Resolution: 5869x3913 Size: 1.3 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow celebrates Women's Equality Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.