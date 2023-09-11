Patient appointment booking

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Sept. 22 2023) - Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Johnathan West, coordinates a patient appointment in the Nutrition Management Department at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. West, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, says, “Our dietitians can provide advice when a patient needs a special diet to help them meet their nutrition goals.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 11:43
|Photo ID:
|8018069
|VIRIN:
|230822-N-QA097-1005
|Resolution:
|1434x1746
|Size:
|631.56 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
