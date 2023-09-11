Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patient appointment booking

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Sept. 22 2023) - Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Johnathan West, coordinates a patient appointment in the Nutrition Management Department at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. West, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, says, “Our dietitians can provide advice when a patient needs a special diet to help them meet their nutrition goals.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    This work, Patient appointment booking, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Culinary Specialist
    naval hospital jacksonville
    Nutrition Management Department
    patient appointment

