JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Sept. 22 2023) - Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Johnathan West, coordinates a patient appointment in the Nutrition Management Department at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. West, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, says, “Our dietitians can provide advice when a patient needs a special diet to help them meet their nutrition goals.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 11:43 Photo ID: 8018069 VIRIN: 230822-N-QA097-1005 Resolution: 1434x1746 Size: 631.56 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patient appointment booking, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.