    SRU Hosts Volunteer BBQ [Image 2 of 4]

    SRU Hosts Volunteer BBQ

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers from the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit were joined by family and staff to enjoy a meal and connect, by volunteers from a competitive barbecue team. Activities with families are an important component of the recovery care program.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 10:03
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
