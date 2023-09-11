Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 11th Pentagon Staff Memorial [Image 1 of 5]

    September 11th Pentagon Staff Memorial

    ARLINGTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Acting Deputy Director, Office of the Director of Administration and Management, Mr. Sajeel S. Ahmed speaks during the September 11th Pentagon Staff Memorial Observance ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., September 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 09:56
    Photo ID: 8017813
    VIRIN: 230908-A-NZ457-1022
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 15.59 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September 11th Pentagon Staff Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kathleen H. Hicks
