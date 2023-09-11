The Acting Deputy Director, Office of the Director of Administration and Management, Mr. Sajeel S. Ahmed speaks during the September 11th Pentagon Staff Memorial Observance ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., September 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8017813
|VIRIN:
|230908-A-NZ457-1022
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|15.59 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
