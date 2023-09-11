Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023

U.S. Airmen pose for a photo prior to a 9/11 memorial ruck march in memory of fallen first responders at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Service members from the U.S. and U.K. gathered together today for a moment of silence followed by a ruck march in remembrance of the innocent lives lost during the attacks on this fateful day 22 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

