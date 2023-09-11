The Malmstrom Air Force Base and Emergency Services Ceremonial Bell is used during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Service members from the U.S. and U.K. gathered together today for a moment of silence followed by a ruck march in remembrance of the innocent lives lost during the attacks on this fateful day 22 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8017796
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-UJ371-6643
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
