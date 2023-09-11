Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023 [Image 6 of 7]

    Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Malmstrom Air Force Base and Emergency Services Ceremonial Bell is used during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Service members from the U.S. and U.K. gathered together today for a moment of silence followed by a ruck march in remembrance of the innocent lives lost during the attacks on this fateful day 22 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 09:53
    VIRIN: 230911-F-UJ371-6643
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    USAF

