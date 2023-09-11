Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023 [Image 5 of 7]

    Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emmanuel Rebollar, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron operator, rings a ceremonial fire protection bell during a 9/11 ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Before electronic sirens were used, bells were the method of letting standby firefighters know there was an emergency. The bell was rung during the ceremony for the firefighters who answered their last call on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 09:53
    VIRIN: 230911-F-UJ371-6634
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    USAF

