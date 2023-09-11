U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emmanuel Rebollar, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron operator, rings a ceremonial fire protection bell during a 9/11 ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Before electronic sirens were used, bells were the method of letting standby firefighters know there was an emergency. The bell was rung during the ceremony for the firefighters who answered their last call on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

Date Taken: 11.09.2023
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023