U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Olvis, 48th Fighter Wing deputy commander, speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Members from each first responder unit in the tri-base area were in attendance to honor the memory of the brave men and women being memorialized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8017794
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-UJ371-6626
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
